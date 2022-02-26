58°
Lafayette man booked for cruelty to juvenile; unresponsive 4-year-old victim airlifted to Baton Rouge hospital
BREAUX BRIDGE - A four-year-old was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital after first responders found him unresponsive Wednesday.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said the child was found at a home in the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Breaux Bridge.
Thursday, 30-year-old Jose Fernando Valero of Lafayette was arrested and charged with:
-second-degree cruelty to a juvenile
-three counts of cruelty to a juvenile
-four counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile
-one count of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS
-one count possession of drug paraphernalia
No bond has been set.
