Lafayette man arrested for internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE - A 33-year-old Lafayette man is behind bars for allegedly being in possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit.

Officials say Matthew Faulk was arrested and charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession).

Multiple agencies assisted in Faulk's apprehension and capture, including the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

"My office and I are dedicated to making Louisiana a safer place," Attorney General Landry said. "We will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to bring child predators to justice."

Faulk was initially booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and then taken to the East Feliciana Parish Jail.