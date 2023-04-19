La. woman implicated in 3 separate overdose investigations

MORGAN CITY - A woman arrested for her alleged role in an overdose death is linked to at least two other overdose investigations, law enforcement said.

The Morgan City Police Department announced the newest charges against 42-year-old Christen Brown of Belle Rose on Tuesday. She faces a count of failure to seek assistance after the death of 52-year-old Jesse Engleton, whose body was found at a motel on LA 182 back in January.

Police believe Brown was present when Engleton overdosed and waited instead of immediately calling for medical assistance.

It comes just a week after Brown was booked for second-degree murder in a separate investigation involving another deadly overdose in Morgan City. In that case, police believe she administered drugs to 37-year-old Harold Allen Sheets, who died of an overdose in August 2021.

Evidence only linked her to that case recently, and officers found her already locked up in the Morgan City Jail on unrelated charges.

She faces an additional count of failure to seek assistance in a third, separate case.