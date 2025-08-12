LA Wallet will now store additional digital fishing licenses with LDWF

BATON ROUGE - Commercial fishermen will now be able to store their licenses digitally through the LA Wallet app.

Effective Aug. 12, certain commercial fishing license holders with LA Wallet can view their licenses on their phones. LA Wallet has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to make the following licenses available digitally:

Commercial Fisherman

Charter

Vessel License

Oyster Seed Ground Vessel Permit

Fresh Products

Wholesale/Retail

Seafood Retail

Special Bait Permit

LA Wallet allows Louisiana residents to digitally access hunting and fishing licenses, driver's licenses, vaccine records and insurance paperwork.