90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LA Wallet will now store additional digital fishing licenses with LDWF

1 hour 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, August 12 2025 Aug 12, 2025 August 12, 2025 11:28 AM August 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Commercial fishermen will now be able to store their licenses digitally through the LA Wallet app. 

Effective Aug. 12, certain commercial fishing license holders with LA Wallet can view their licenses on their phones. LA Wallet has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to make the following licenses available digitally:

Commercial Fisherman
Charter
Vessel License
Oyster Seed Ground Vessel Permit
Fresh Products
Wholesale/Retail
Seafood Retail
Special Bait Permit

Trending News

LA Wallet allows Louisiana residents to digitally access hunting and fishing licenses, driver's licenses, vaccine records and insurance paperwork. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days