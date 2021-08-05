La. vaccination surge continues; more than 110K shots administered in past week

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana continued to see a surge in its COVID vaccination rate this week, with more than 100,000 shots administered in the past week according to data released by the state Thursday.

The Louisiana Department of Health said another 54,200 shots were administered since Monday, when the state last reported new vaccination data. In the state's last update on Aug. 2, health officials reported 56,110 doses were given out in the span of a few days.

According to that same data, nearly 82 percent of those new shots administered since Monday were among people getting their first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination rate this week is double what it was about two weeks ago, when the state reported only 26,870 new shots from July 15-19.

About 37 percent of the state is fully vaccinated for the virus as of Thursday. Nearly 44 percent of Louisiana's population, more than 2 million people, have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine.

The state also reported 5,468 new coronavirus cases Thursday, with a positivity rate of about 13.16 percent on newly reported tests.

Hospitalizations climbed to 2,350, setting yet another new high for Louisiana's hospitals since the pandemic began. The state previously broke last year's hospitalization record on Monday. Among those patients, 258 are on ventilators.

Another 33 deaths were also reported statewide Thursday.