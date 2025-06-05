85°
Latest Weather Blog
La. Supreme Court says judges now required to have additional training before domestic violence cases
BATON ROUGE — A new order issued by the Louisiana Supreme Court orders judges overseeing domestic violence cases to undergo training on running "trauma-informed courts."
The order came Wednesday and would train judges in learning best practices to appropriately handle domestic violence trials.
Currently, judges must complete 12½ hours of legal education annually. The order adds an additional hour-long training session every other year.
Justice John Michael Guidry says "domestic violence remains a critical issue for Louisiana."
Trending News
"This specialized judicial training will give judges additional insight and perspective into how violence and stress affect all types of people who interact with the Louisiana court system," Guidry said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Old Jefferson Highway daycare closed after early morning fire outside facility
-
EBR Transportation Director Fred Raiford shares updates on May Street closure, other...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: 1989 tornado outbreak
-
Pennington Biomedical launches 'Greaux Healthy' initiative to combat childhood obesity in Louisiana
-
LDH aims to reduce pregnancy-associated opioid deaths with Project M.O.M.
Sports Video
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia