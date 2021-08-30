La. residents impacted by Ida can now apply for federal aid

BATON ROUGE - Louisianans impacted by Hurricane Ida can now apply for federal assistance through FEMA.

Governor Edwards held a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday, about 28 hours after Hurricane Ida first made landfall in southeast Louisiana. There, the governor announced that residents impacted by the storm are now eligible for federal assistance thanks to the approval of the federal Major Disaster Declaration over the weekend.

Those affected can apply here.

Last night President Biden approved my request for a Major Disaster declaration, which is going to be very helpful. If you live in one of the following parishes, you may register for FEMA aid if you were impacted by Hurricane #Ida. #lagov #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/wR2gjRJ0SP — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 30, 2021

The governor also gave an update on rescue efforts, saying the Louisiana National Guard had saved 191 people and 27 pets as of 4 o'clock Monday.

State officials also revealed 18 water systems are out across Louisiana in wake of the storm, impacting more than 312,000 people. Another 14 systems across the state were under boil water advisories.

Nearly 2,000 people sought shelter at 36 locations across the state, according to the governor. Anyone still seeking shelter after the storm was advised to text 'LASHELTER' to 898-211 or call 211.

The governor also recommended that people stay off the roads, adding that now is not the time for those who evacuated to return to their homes.

