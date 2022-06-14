La. prison guard arrested, accused of falsifying records when inmate committed suicide

ST. GABRIEL – A corrections officer at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center was arrested after she allegedly lied about making her rounds at the state prison the day an inmate committed suicide.

Samantha Joubert, 28, was booked into the Iberville Parish jail on charges of malfeasance in office and injuring public records, according to the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

In a news release, the agency said Joubert documented in a cellblock logbook that she made routine rounds at the prison on June 2 when she had not. The same day, an inmate committed suicide at the prison.

Joubert, a master sergeant, is suspended pending an investigation, the agency said. She has worked at Hunt since April 2018.