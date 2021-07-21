90°
La. House won't override governor's veto of transgender sports ban
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers in the Louisiana House failed to revive a bill banning transgender student-athletes from girls sports.
Only 68 of the 105 members of the House voted to overturn Governor John Bel Edwards' veto, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed. On Tuesday, the Senate reached just enough votes, 26-12 in favor, to approve an override of the governor's veto and send it to the House.
The ban was one of a handful of hot-button proposals at the center of the unprecedented veto session. Another controversial bill, one that would have allowed Louisiana residents to carry concealed handguns without a permit or training, did not get enough support in the Senate to advance.
