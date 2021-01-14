58°
Latest Weather Blog
La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stock rainbow trout statewide as water temps are just right
BATON ROUGE- It is a special time for fishermen in Louisiana as water temperatures are just right for catching rainbow trout.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent the day stocking ponds statewide including BREC's Burbank park.
Officials say the fish in BREC's pond range from 1-2 pounds.
A fishing license is required for anyone ages 16 and older and you are able to keep what you catch.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wildlife and fisheries stock rainbow trout as water temps are just right
-
Letlow's widow enters race for Louisiana congressional seat
-
Woman gets COVID vaccine day after her 103rd birthday
-
Unemployment situation becomes dire for some; 2 On Your Side hears from...
-
Baker gets 150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, already in need for second...