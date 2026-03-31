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La. 405 at Mt. Calvary Church Lane in Donaldsonville closed after dump truck overturns

2 hours 45 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 8:34 AM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — La. 405 at Mt. Calvary Church Lane in Donaldsonville was closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned dump truck. 

The truck flipped on its side and completely blocked the roadway. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 8:12 a.m.

"There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen at this time," deputies said. 

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