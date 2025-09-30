86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. 16 closed in Pine Grove due to structure fire, fire department says

3 hours 41 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 2:56 PM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PINE GROVE — La. 16 was shut down on Tuesday in Pine Grove due to a structure fire, according to the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

The highway was closed at the intersection with Dennis Lee Road. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out for more details. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days