La. 16 closed in Pine Grove due to structure fire, fire department says
PINE GROVE — La. 16 was shut down on Tuesday in Pine Grove due to a structure fire, according to the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
The highway was closed at the intersection with Dennis Lee Road.
WBRZ has reached out for more details.
