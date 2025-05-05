80°
Latest Weather Blog
La. 1 closed in Lettsworth near construction south of Simmesport Bridge until further notice
LETTSWORTH — La. 1 is closed in Lettsworth near the construction site south of the Simmesport Bridge until further notice, officials said.
Drivers traveling south from Simmesport are asked to take a left onto La. 418 and then take 418 to La. 15 to La. 1 to avoid the closure. Another option is to take La. 417 to La. 1 at Lucky 13.
Northbound drivers can take La. 15 to La. 418 and then travel north to the Simmesport Bridge. Another alternative route is to take La. 970 to La. 417 and then travel north to the Simmesport Bridge.
Trending News
"We have no anticipated time on when LA HWY 1 will be back open at the construction site," Pointe Coupee Parish officials said Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mestizo, other Mexican restaurants expect big turnouts for Cinco de Mayo
-
Coast Guard, other agencies working to clean up uncontrolled oil spill in...
-
Broadmoor alumnus inducted into Louisiana Basketball Hall of Fame
-
Man drowned Saturday trying to swim across Amite River
-
Coroner identifies one of two people killed in Hollywood Street fire started...
Sports Video
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU