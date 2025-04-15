81°
'Kyren was a bright star:' LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly shares how he will remember late WR Kyren Lacy

2 hours 17 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 12:53 PM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Tuesday morning after the Tigers' spring practice session, reflecting on the recent passing of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

Kelly described Lacy as a bright star and said he will remember his former player as a guy who was full of energy and loved the game of football. 

Watch the full press conference and spring practice footage below.



