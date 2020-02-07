Krewe of Oshun will make its debut in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - For the first time ever, North Baton Rouge will be the sight of it's very own Mardi Gras parade.

The Krewe of Oshun will make it's debut at noon on Saturday, February 8th in Scotlandville. This year's theme is "Wakanda Now", building on celebration, prosperity, and expansion.

This will also mark the first time a parade was put on by an African American organizer in over 70 years.

Southern's world famous Human Jukebox alongside other area schools will be providing tunes and entertainment. Fully dressed traditional Mardi Gras Indians will also make their mark.

The parade will roll through Harding Blvd, Scenic Highway, and 72nd Avenue.