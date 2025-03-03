Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine on Sunday

PLAUQEMINE - The Krewe of Comogo rolled through Plaquemine on Sunday and the parade debuted the Krewe's 50th float that featured a gigantic crawfish.

Revelers said the larger-than-life crustacean was the star of the show. Earl Comeaux, the owner of Comogo Floats, said it took about two months to complete.

"I thought of this two years ago. We had 40-something floats, and I said when we get to the 50th float, we're going to make something special. And that was the 50th float right there. Never done it before, never seen it done before in the state," he said.

Although they're not final, Comeaux says he's already thinking about ideas for next year.