Krewe of Artemis rolls through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge Friday night, bringing floats, marching bands, dance groups, and other acts.

Those performing said they looked forward to entertaining crowds.

"I think just the thrill of it to dance with all the people watching you because dancing is basically our lives. We love to do it, we do it so many times a week," Sophie Cupit, a dancer with Legworks by Terri said.

First-time parade riders said they were excited to see the floats from a new perspective.

"I'm a transplant to Baton Rouge, I moved here for work. A very good friend of mine offered up a spot, I jumped in last minute to spend some time with these wonderful ladies on the float," Crystal Strunk, a first-time parade rider said.

Parker Pine said the Krewe of Artemis was their first Mardi Gras parade and they hope for many more.

"I think I would remember this for a long time, it just seems like a really good time here," Parker said.

Krewe of Artemis Captain Joanne Harvey said the parade is always growing.

"Some new things this year, we have some different throws. Our high heel shoe changes every year. Our theme this year is 'Artemis Joins the Comics,' so our high-heel show was Wonder Woman's high-heel shoe," Harvey said.

Harvey added next year, the Krewe celebrates 25 years.