68°
Latest Weather Blog
Knock Knock Children's Museum invites kids to celebrate carnival season
BATON ROUGE — The Knock Knock Children's Museum held its own Mardi Gras Celebration on Lundi Gras.
On Monday, the museum invited visitors to celebrate carnival season at its annual Mardi Gras at the Museum featuring special Mardi Gras activities including arts and crafts, mini king cake decorating, crawfish races and a collaborative community art project inspired by "bead puppies."
The event also offered kids a chance to participate in a second-line parade featuring the LSU School of Music Jazz Ensemble.
Trending News
The family-friendly Mardi Gras experience helped introduce Louisiana's carnival traditions to children in a fun, playful and educational way.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Victim in fatal shooting along Goodwood Boulevard identified
-
East Baton Rouge coroner featured in docuseries spotlighting U.S. fentanyl crisis
-
2une In Previews: CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade to roll Sunday
-
Black History Month: Walls in capital city highlight African American history
-
Who is your hero? Zachary Mardi Gras parade brings focus to the...
Sports Video
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday