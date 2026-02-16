Knock Knock Children's Museum invites kids to celebrate carnival season

BATON ROUGE — The Knock Knock Children's Museum held its own Mardi Gras Celebration on Lundi Gras.

On Monday, the museum invited visitors to celebrate carnival season at its annual Mardi Gras at the Museum featuring special Mardi Gras activities including arts and crafts, mini king cake decorating, crawfish races and a collaborative community art project inspired by "bead puppies."

The event also offered kids a chance to participate in a second-line parade featuring the LSU School of Music Jazz Ensemble.

The family-friendly Mardi Gras experience helped introduce Louisiana's carnival traditions to children in a fun, playful and educational way.