Killian residents uneasy from waiting on more results

KILLIAN - Residents in Killian have had weeks of water woes, with more likely to come.

They’ve had silty water, no water and now have water with a boil advisory. As much as they want water they can use, they also want answers.

Despite repeated assurances that residents would be informed of test results, officials have not released the findings of the engineering company that examined the town’s only water well and haven’t provided the results of water quality testing.

Now the parish has accepted $100,000 from Air Products, the company behind a controversial carbon sequestration project on nearby Lake Maurepas to truck in tanks of potable water. Those tanks had been costing the parish $30,000 a day.

Parish President Randy Delatte said he was on the verge of evacuating the residents who depend on the well for their water when Air Products made the donation.

Some residents believe the Air Products project, which aims to avoid releasing carbon dioxide from the production of hydrogen into the atmosphere by instead injecting it into wells underneath the lake, may be unsafe.

People say the parish is “taking money from the devil,” Delatte said. “That’s one of those things I had a hard decision to make.”

Meanwhile, residents wait and worry. They’re still waiting for the results from state testing of water samples for bacteria and contaminants.

"I know the last three samples we gave to them, the first two were rejected," Delatte said. "Today's sample, they have kept. It's an eighteen hour incubation period, so we're hoping, within the eighteen hours, we hear something today."