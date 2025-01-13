63°
Latest Weather Blog
Kentwood Police apprehend thief responsible for phone, internet outage at city hall, nearby buildings
KENTWOOD — Kentwood City Hall's internet and telephones went out Monday after a thief stole copper from nearby electric poles, the town's government said.
Kentwood High School, Family Pharmacy and nearby homes and businesses were also affected. AT&T is working on getting the lines working again, city officials said.
The town said repairs are being made and updates will be made on social media as they are available.
"City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience," the town government said.
Kentwood Police said they are investigating the theft and apprehended at least one person they believe is responsible.
