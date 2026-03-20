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Kentucky man arrested for kidnapping Zachary teen booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison
ZACHARY — As of Friday morning, a Kentucky man who was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old from Zachary was formally booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Detectives with the Zachary Police Department were notified about the missing teen on Tuesday, and later learned that the teenager had been communicating with 37-year-old truck driver Michael Jay on social media.
Zachary Police pinged Jay's cell phone to the Love's Truck Stop in Ardmore, Oklahoma, where responding officers from the Ardmore Police Department located the teen and arrested Jay.
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Jay was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, simple kidnapping and indecent behavior with juveniles.
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