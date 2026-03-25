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Kailin Chio named SEC Gymnast of the Year

2 hours 24 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 5:57 PM March 25, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Kailin Chio's dominant reign over college gymnastics continues. The LSU sophomore was named the SEC Gymnast of the Year after a high-flying season filled with perfect 10's and two individual titles at the SEC Championships.

There was a distinct LSU presence throughout the SEC Gymnastics awards. Kaliya Lincoln, another sophomore, was named one of the conference's Specialists of the Year. To go along with that, eight Tigers were named to the All-Sec team.

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The Tigers still have a little more than a week to go before hosting their NCAA Regional at the Maravich Center.

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