Juveniles charged with armed robbery after threatening Uber drivers, stealing their cars

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested two juveniles after they allegedly stole two cars from Uber drivers in an armed robbery routine.

On March 9, the Baton Rouge Police Department started investigating a vehicle theft that happened on Dawson Street near Plank Road. An Uber driver said they were instructed to drive to that location by the passenger, and when they arrived, another juvenile appeared, and both the juvenile and the passenger demanded the driver get out of the car brandishing guns. The two juveniles took the driver's car.

About two weeks later on March 24, officers investigated a second armed robbery that happened at the same place and in the same way. Officers were able to take one of the juveniles into custody and the other was arrested later.

Both of the juveniles were arrested for two counts each of armed robbery. The stolen vehicles were returned to their owners.