Juvenile arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10

PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a juvenile driver after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police said the pursuit was very short, but that it involved a juvenile driver and a stolen vehicle. Police were searching for the stolen vehicle when the pursuit started, and officers arrested the driver near the Bluff Road overpass.

This is a developing story.