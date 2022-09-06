80°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10
PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a juvenile driver after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning.
Louisiana State Police said the pursuit was very short, but that it involved a juvenile driver and a stolen vehicle. Police were searching for the stolen vehicle when the pursuit started, and officers arrested the driver near the Bluff Road overpass.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 LSU players limit social media presence after Tigers heartbreaking loss Sunday
-
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
-
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend
Sports Video
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1