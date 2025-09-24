JUST IN: Tropical Storm Humberto forms in central Atlantic Ocean

The Atlantic hurricane season is showing signs of increasing activity as a low-pressure system located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands has officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto. The storm's formation was confirmed by the National Hurricane Center via X Wednesday afternoon as its showers and thunderstorms became more organized.

Tropical Storm Humberto is on a path to move west-northwestward to northwestward into the western tropical Atlantic, well north of the Leeward Islands. It is not expected to be a direct threat to land areas, including the Gulf Coast. However, those on the water should be aware of gale warnings and monitor the situation closely.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.