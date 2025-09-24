Latest Weather Blog
JUST IN: Tropical Storm Humberto forms in central Atlantic Ocean
The Atlantic hurricane season is showing signs of increasing activity as a low-pressure system located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands has officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto. The storm's formation was confirmed by the National Hurricane Center via X Wednesday afternoon as its showers and thunderstorms became more organized.
Tropical Storm Humberto is on a path to move west-northwestward to northwestward into the western tropical Atlantic, well north of the Leeward Islands. It is not expected to be a direct threat to land areas, including the Gulf Coast. However, those on the water should be aware of gale warnings and monitor the situation closely.
