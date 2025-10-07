'Just don't give up:' Man recovering six months after North 24th Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man shot while leading a volunteer group on a community service project is still recovering six months later and hopes his story inspires others to keep going even when facing difficult challenges.

Robby McKey is the Community Building and Field Representative for Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance. Back in May, he and two other volunteers, his best friend and his stepfather, were installing fences on a property when two men walked up. At first, McKey said the men asked about volunteering, then they asked for money and pulled out guns.

"It progressed into them attempting to rob us, to which I fought back. I sustained roughly 13 bullet wounds," McKey said.

McKey said he fought for survival and for his loved ones to live. He was taken to the hospital where he stayed for eight days, undergoing surgeries to his abdomen, arms and face.

"I had surgery to remove 12 inches of my small intestines," he said.

As for the investigation, McKey said no one has been formally charged.

"I know that the guns were taken off the streets, but the people who did it, they have not yet been charged," McKey said. "See the thing is, the people who were caught with the weapons, they are under of suspicion of it, but [police] have to prove they did it."

In September, McKey returned to work at Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance. He said he is getting better every day and hopes to inspire others to keep going.

"Just don't give up, no matter how hard things get. It's always worth it to live another day, whether you're in pain or not," he said.

McKey is still collecting funds to help cover bills for himself and the volunteers impacted, click here to see it.