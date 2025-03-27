Jury, witnesses tear up during emotional trial of man accused of killing toddler, two others in 2021

BATON ROUGE — A juror teared up during a Thursday murder trial listening to a father's account of a 2021 Memorial Day get-together that turned violent when a stray bullet killed his 21-month-old daughter.

David Williams, 23, is accused of killing Reginald Thomas, 20; Dewayne Dunn Jr., 16; and Ja'Tyri Brown, 1, with his brother Ladarius Coleman. In November, Coleman, 19, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder.

Now Williams faces murder charges after the pair's trials were split into two separate events.

On Thursday, witnesses said that Dunn and Thomas had large guns on them on the pool deck of a College Drive apartment complex when they were shot at. One witness added that the two did not point the guns at or threaten anyone.

Another witness, Dunn's girlfriend, said that she knew the two had guns on them but said it was not out of the ordinary for them to do so. She said that she saw the suspected shooters in the parking lot before bullets began firing but didn't think anything of it.

In an emotional testimony, Jacoby Brown, Ja’Tyri’s father, identified Williams as the man who fired at Dunn, adding that Williams said "Don't move" before pulling the trigger. The resulting gunfire left his daughter, who would have been five last year, dead.

One person on the jury wiped tears when Brown started talking about his daughter.

Due to the two men being tried for the same crimes, much of the testimony was similar to statements during Coleman's August trial.

At Coleman's trial in August, Assistant District Attorney Laura Tracy said that the brothers showed a complete disregard for life when they attacked Dunn and Thomas, who the brothers had an ongoing feud with.

Defense attorneys argued that the brothers had their weapons because they were attempting to protect themselves, but state prosecutors said that Thomas, who did fire his gun, did so because he was provoked.

“Reggie jumped up in response to a stimulus,” Tracy said. “Nothing they did that day justified their death.”

Several witnesses also testified in August that Coleman and Williams had interacted with the victims before the shooting by saying “I told you I was gonna catch you,” and “Bitch, don’t move.”

Coleman and Williams' mother LaToya Coleman also faces charges that she helped the pair flee to Texas to avoid arrest. Another man, Kaleb Turner, pleaded guilty as an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to probation and a deferred sentence.