84°
Latest Weather Blog
Jury selection begins for trial of man who removed ankle monitor before murdering a woman
BATON ROUGE - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area is facing trial after he removed his ankle monitor and killed a woman in 2019.
Terrell Anthony, accused of first-degree murder among other charges after he held several people hostage in a Watson-area home before waiting for victim Jessica Clark to arrive to shoot her, was held without bond awaiting his trial.
Read WBRZ's full coverage of Terrell Anthony here.
Trending News
The trial will begin once a full jury is selected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We're very worried about the future': Food bank seeing alarming spike in...
-
Suspect who attempted to rape woman near Perkins Road and Hollydale Avenue...
-
LSU Tigers run the show on Day 1 of SEC Media Days
-
Resident points to HOA for answers regarding street flooding concerns
-
State Police: Woman killed after sheriff's deputy crashed into her stopped car...