Jury deliberating in trial of alleged Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason

BATON ROUGE - The fate of accused killer Kenneth Gleason is now in the hands of jurors.

“A most cruel and dangerous game” and a “reign of terror” is how the prosecution painted Gleason’s five-day shooting spree in 2017. Defense attorneys rested their case Monday, prompting the jury to begin deliberating whether to convict the so-called "serial killer."

Gleason is facing a life sentence for the 2017 murder of Donald Smart. He's accused in two other shootings, one resulting in the death of Bruce Cofield.



Prosecutor Dana Cummings said in her closing statements that Gleason treated the shootings like he was hunting human beings—random black men specifically.



The state’s evidence against Gleason consists of phone records placing him in the area of all three shootings, video evidence of him altering the appearance of his car—which was seen at all three shootings—and DNA found on shell casings.



His defense tried to cast doubt that Gleason was the shooter by refuting the car ID’s and trying to poke holes in the state’s DNA analysis. Earlier in the trial, their star witness claimed Gleason was not the man he saw behind the gun.



Now it will be up to the jury to decide who to believe, and it could take a while since a new rule requires a unanimous verdict in murder trials.