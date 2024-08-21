Jury acquits man tried for murder after fatal 2020 drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man tried for a 2020 fatal drive-by shooting was found not guilty for second-degree murder, according to his attorney.

Jarvis Lee Bowie was arrested in January 2021 after Clarence Augustus died in a December 2020 shooting. His attorney, Alex Laird, confirmed he had been found not guilty Tuesday.

Police said Augustus was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. Bowie was initially booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder and assault/drive-by shooting.