74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge upholds ruling that Gonzales towing company had rights violated by city, police department

2 hours 6 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, June 11 2025 Jun 11, 2025 June 11, 2025 6:57 PM June 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - A judge upheld a verdict finding the Gonzales Police Department's towing practices violated a towing company's First Amendment rights.

Chief Judge Shelly Dick, in the U.S. Middle Court of Louisiana, upheld the verdict that found the Gonzales Police Department excluded Gonzales Towing from its tow rotation list due to the company not supporting Chief Sherman Jackson's re-election bid.

Louisiana allows law enforcement agencies to make towing rotation lists when a vehicle owner doesn't select a company to tow their car. That list was initially managed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff before Gonzales created its own list in 2022.

According to previous testimony, the city didn't solicit bids before making the list. Later, the towing companies left out alleged they were ignored because their owners hadn't supported the police chief's re-election.

Dick upheld the $2,500 fine issued to the City of Gonzales. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days