Jordan Faircloth to file for recount after Brad Myers wins runoff election by 2 votes

BATON ROUGE -- Jordan Faircloth, a candidate for the open Division E seat in the 19th Judicial District, will file for a recount he said Sunday after his opponent claimed victory with two votes in a runoff election.

Voters on Saturday cast 6,073 ballots for Brad Myers, while they cast 6,071 for Faircloth, according to the Secretary of State's complete but unofficial results.

The unofficial turnout was 9 percent for a total of 12,144 votes.

"Monday morning we will file for a recount," Faircloth said Sunday morning in a statement on his campaign's Facebook page. "It's common in a race this size to see a handful of votes change. Our goal is simply to make sure every eligible vote counts."

The Division E seat opened when Judge William Morvant retired late last year.

ORIGINAL STORY

BATON ROUGE - Brad Myers will fill the vacant position as District Judge for the 19th Judicial District after winning Saturday's runoff election.

Myers defeated Jordan Faircloth for the Section 3, Division E judge with 6,073 votes.

Brad Myers is a Republican lawyer and former federal prosecutor.