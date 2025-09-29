Jonas Brothers coming to New Orleans as part of 20th anniversary tour

NEW ORLEANS — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Louisiana this winter.

The musical trio of brothers, made famous from their stint on Disney Channel, will visit New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 6, as part of their "JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown" tour across the U.S. and Canada.

According to the band, the New Orleans show in the Smoothie King Center will also feature performances by Joe, Kevin and Nick's younger brother, Franklin Jonas, as well as Jesse McCartney.

"The JONAS20 Tour highlights every chapter of Jonas Brothers' 20-year journey, seamlessly blending early hits with solo projects such as Nick Jonas & the Administration and DNCE and brand-new tracks from their latest album Greetings From Your Hometown. Surprise cameos from Demi Lovato, Switchfoot and Dean Lewis on opening night set the tone for a tour filled with crowd-roaring sing-alongs to classics like 'Lovebug,' 'S.O.S.' and 'Burnin' Up,' underscoring the trio's enduring impact and ever-growing fanbase," the group's management said.

The New Orleans show is part of a new set of tour dates, including shows in Texas, New Jersey, New York and more.

Tickets for the new shows, including the one in New Orleans, go on sale Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.