Joe Burrow Heisman t-shirts hitting the shelves

BATON ROGUE - Dan McNamara and his employees had been waiting to hear Joe Burrow's named called at the Heisman Ceremony for months

"There's nothing he hasn't done. Great team leader, great passer, great runner," said McNamara, the owner of Bayou Apparel in Baton Rouge.

The company has the licensing rights to produce and sell the official Heisman Trophy Winner t-shirts. Bayou Apparel went after the contract early in the college football season, before Burrow was considered a favorite for the Heisman.

"We had good feeling, right out of gate watching Joe Burrow play," McNamara said.

The company owner also hedged his bet that Burrow would win the Trophy. He starting printing the t-shirts before the winner was announced. McNamara says the decision to print early came after a chat with East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

"Our only choice is to print early. Hillar says it's a no brainer. He said if he doesn't win the Heisman, it's going to be a felony." McNamara said.

The t-shirts sale for between $30 and $35, and are available at all Academy Sporting Goods.