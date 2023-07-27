97°
Joe Burrow carted off field during Bengals training camp due to calf injury

By: Corey Rholdon
CINCINNATI, OH - Former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had to leave training camp on a cart after an injury during an 11 on 11 session. The video below shows Joe going down after trying to escape the pocket.

According to Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, Burrow suffered a calf injury. The timeframe on this injury is unknown.

We will have more updates to follow. 

