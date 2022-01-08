Joe Burrow, Bengals will take on Saints at Superdome in 2022

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals

NEW ORLEANS - Joe Burrow is slated to play his first game at the Superdome since he helped seal LSU's national title there in 2020.

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their opponents for the 2022 regular season on Friday, revealing the reigning AFC North champions will take on the Saints in New Orleans.

We're not done yet, but next season's opponents are set. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/98AAtvCMt4 — xz - Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 7, 2022

This past weekend, the Bengals clinched their first division title and first playoff appearance since the 2015 season.

The team's success has largely been credited to Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, along with his college teammate and No. 1 wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In his rookie year, Chase is on the verge of having one the greatest seasons by a wide receiver in the franchise's history and is a favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

No date has been set yet for the Saints-Bengals matchup.