'Jingle Jeepin' parade and market set for Saturday in Port Allen

20 hours 46 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, December 02 2023 Dec 2, 2023 December 02, 2023 5:08 AM December 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The 2023 "Jingle Jeepin'" parade and market will bring dozens of decked out Jeeps to the streets of Port Allen on Saturday.

The festivities begin at noon with the opening of the craft market inside the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Food trucks will set up outside the building and will stay through the evening (or until they exhaust supplies).

The parade is set to roll at 5:30 p.m. along a route that will make its way down Court Street -- headed toward the Mississippi River -- turning onto Whitehead Blvd., looping back along Jefferson Ave., turning left down Louisiana Ave., left onto N. 14th Street and returning to Court Street.

An award will be given prior to the parade to the best decorated Jeep.

Singer Wayne Toups will perform a free concert after the parade, at 7:30 p.m.

