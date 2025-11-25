77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jimmy Swaggart Ministries giving away 1,000 turkeys Tuesday morning

2 hours 40 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 8:30 AM November 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Jimmy Swaggart Ministries said it’s blessing the community on Tuesday by handing out 1,000 turkeys. 

The giveaway runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Family Worship Center along Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Trending News

Swaggart said the recently ended government shutdown was one reason he felt called to feed the community. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days