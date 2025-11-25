Jimmy Swaggart Ministries giving away 1,000 turkeys Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Jimmy Swaggart Ministries said it’s blessing the community on Tuesday by handing out 1,000 turkeys.

The giveaway runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Family Worship Center along Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Swaggart said the recently ended government shutdown was one reason he felt called to feed the community.