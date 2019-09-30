87°
Jihadists attack U.S. Baledogle training base in Somalia
LOWER SHABELLE, SOMALIA - Jihadists have attacked a military base where U.S. soldiers train commandos in Somalia.
Locals report heavy blasts and gunfire at Baledogle airport in the southern Lower Shabelle region.
The al-Shabab militant group is claiming responsibility for the attack, saying they used a car bomb to blast through the gates before sending their fighters inside.
Military officials say the jihadists have been pushed back.
In a separate incident, an Italian military convey has also been attacked in the capital, Mogadishu.
