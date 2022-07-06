Jefferson Highway, Mid City streets and I-110 take on water during heavy rain Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Localized street flooding brought traffic to a slow crawl Wednesday afternoon.

Jefferson Highway near Corporate experienced water over the curb. Flooding was also reported near the roundabout on Lobdell in Mid City.

High water also caused issues on I-110 near the Governor's Mansion.

Two to 3 inches of rain fell in the area Wednesday.

Monitor traffic conditions in real-time: Click here for the WBRZ traffic map.

Click HERE for the forecast.

Stream WBRZ newscasts here.

FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:

Tweets by wbrztraffic