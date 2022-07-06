84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jefferson Highway, Mid City streets and I-110 take on water during heavy rain Wednesday

1 hour 37 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, July 06 2022 Jul 6, 2022 July 06, 2022 2:48 PM July 06, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE - Localized street flooding brought traffic to a slow crawl Wednesday afternoon.

Jefferson Highway near Corporate experienced water over the curb.  Flooding was also reported near the roundabout on Lobdell in Mid City.

High water also caused issues on I-110 near the Governor's Mansion.

Two to 3 inches of rain fell in the area Wednesday. 

Monitor traffic conditions in real-time: Click here for the WBRZ traffic map.

Click HERE for the forecast.

Stream WBRZ newscasts here.

Trending News

FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY: 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days