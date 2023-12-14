Jayden Daniels named Sporting News Player of the Year

Image credit to LSU Football

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels added another award to his resume after an illustrious season.

After winning the Heisman Trophy as well as other meaningful national awards, Sporting News anointed Daniels as the best player in college football.

Joe Burrow was the last LSU player to win the award in 2019, although quarterback Bert Jones won the award in 1972 and halfback Billy Cannon won it in 1958 and 1959.