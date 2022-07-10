Jay Ward and the newest member of DBU Jarrick Bernard-Converse stop by and chop it up with Matt Trent & Blake Ruffino

BATON ROUGE - Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino are back with the two headliners of DBU, safety Jay Ward and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Ward gives us the secret to the recent LSU recruiting surge and JBC dishes on the trash talk between receivers and DBs during games as well as the expectations of LSU maintaining the legacy of DBU.