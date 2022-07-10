83°
Latest Weather Blog
Jay Ward and the newest member of DBU Jarrick Bernard-Converse stop by and chop it up with Matt Trent & Blake Ruffino
BATON ROUGE - Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino are back with the two headliners of DBU, safety Jay Ward and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
Trending News
Ward gives us the secret to the recent LSU recruiting surge and JBC dishes on the trash talk between receivers and DBs during games as well as the expectations of LSU maintaining the legacy of DBU.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Government Street businesses bustling despite recent closures
-
Father charged with negligent homicide after 4-year-old shot himself on Prescott Road
-
After avoiding charges for 9 years, man indicted in his wife's grisly...
-
Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at age 43
-
Homeowner dealing with damage after phony cop crashed stolen car into her...