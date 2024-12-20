Jail worker caught on video beating inmate inside cell receives six months suspended jail sentence

DONALDSONVILLE - A former correctional officer at the Ascension Parish Jail caught on camera beating an inmate inside of a jail cell was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail sentence, a $500 fine and one-year unsupervised probation, according to court records.

Marvin Brown Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to simple battery. He was initially charged with felony malfeasance in office, but that was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Brown's sentence was also imposed under Article 894, which allows the conviction to be dismissed after one year.

Brown was initially arrested around June 2023. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at the time, an inmate, Ricky Williams, had gotten into a fight with another inmate and was moved to an isolation cell Monday night. When Brown went to relocate him, Sheriff Bobby Webre said Williams charged at the jail worker, who then took him to the ground.

Video shared by the sheriff's office showed Brown Jr. going into the "segregation" cell and punching Williams repeatedly.