67°
Latest Weather Blog
Jaguar undergrads receive diplomas at Southern University spring 2025 commencement
BATON ROUGE — More than 600 Southern University students are set to graduate this weekend, and SU's undergraduate grads walked the stage Friday morning.
The ceremony, held at the F.G. Clark Activity Center, had a special guest as its keynote speaker: Retired Lt. Gen. Nadja West, the 44th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army.
West was the first Black person ever appointed to the position under President Barack Obama; she was also the highest-ranking female graduate of the U.S. Military Academy.
Trending News
The undergraduate commencement came after Thursday's graduate school ceremony. Congrats grads!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jaguar undergrads receive diplomas at Southern University spring 2025 commencement
-
May Street closure significant but necessary step as University Lakes work continues,...
-
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
-
Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite...
-
Brothers sentenced to probation after laundering money through State Fire Marshal