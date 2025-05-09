69°
Grad students walk the stage at Southern university's commencement
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, Southern University held commencement for the spring 2025 graduate students.
The ceremony was held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center Thursday.
Friday, the university will hold its undergrad commencement.
Congrats, grads!
