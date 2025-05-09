69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grad students walk the stage at Southern university's commencement

1 hour 53 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 7:28 AM May 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, Southern University held commencement for the spring 2025 graduate students. 

The ceremony was held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center Thursday. 

Friday, the university will hold its undergrad commencement. 

Trending News

Congrats, grads!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days