Jackson police investigating seven overnight arsons, including at two churches

JACKSON, Miss. - Fire investigators are searching for more information regarding six overnight arsons that took place early Tuesday morning at and around Jackson State University.

At least two of the buildings that were set on fire were churches, according to WLBT. One of the fires was set at the JSU baseball field, and another was set at a local gas station.

Local officials said the 911 calls came between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m..

It's unclear is anyone was injured in the fires, and investigators are working to find out who is responsible.