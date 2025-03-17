69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

It's official: Woman's Hospital has delivered its 400,000 baby

58 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, March 17 2025 Mar 17, 2025 March 17, 2025 10:56 AM March 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — It's official: Woman's Hospital has delivered its 400,000th baby.

Blair, a 5-pound, 14-ounce baby girl measuring 19½ inches long, was born Saturday at the Baton Rouge-based hospital.

“We’re elated for the family and their new baby,” Woman’s President and CEO Rene Ragas said. “It has been Woman’s privilege to care for hundreds of thousands of families during one of the happiest and most vulnerable times of their lives.”

Woman's has been delivering babies for nearly 60 years and the milestone delivery comes during their Labor of Love campaign counting down the momentous occasion.

Trending News

Ragas said Blair's family was given a special gift basket and newborn essentials valued at more than $2,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days