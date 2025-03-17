It's official: Woman's Hospital has delivered its 400,000 baby

BATON ROUGE — It's official: Woman's Hospital has delivered its 400,000th baby.

Blair, a 5-pound, 14-ounce baby girl measuring 19½ inches long, was born Saturday at the Baton Rouge-based hospital.

“We’re elated for the family and their new baby,” Woman’s President and CEO Rene Ragas said. “It has been Woman’s privilege to care for hundreds of thousands of families during one of the happiest and most vulnerable times of their lives.”

Woman's has been delivering babies for nearly 60 years and the milestone delivery comes during their Labor of Love campaign counting down the momentous occasion.

Ragas said Blair's family was given a special gift basket and newborn essentials valued at more than $2,000.