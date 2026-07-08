'It's getting ridiculous:' Community reacts to Mirage Villa Apartments shooting

BATON ROUGE - Another shooting in the region has both residents and social work researchers urging more attention focused on violence prevention.

On Wednesday, the talk at Essential Fadez Barbershop included the recent shooting the evening before.

"Some people are scared to come to the barbershop, they're just scared," Martin More, an employee, said.

More told WBRZ, the shooting left him sad.

"I guess they don't want to fight anymore, they want to shoot and it's getting ridiculous," More said.

On Tuesday, BRPD was called out to a shooting at Mirage Villa Apartments. There, they found 22-year-old Qwaviez Hamilton shot and killed at the complex. BRPD says this shooting is still an active investigation.

WBRZ's data tracking shootings in the viewing area over the last week shows at least half a dozen cases involving people between the ages of 10 to 24, the ages the CDC classifies as youth violence.

On July 1, Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a 16-year-old in Gonzales for shooting a 14-year-old in the abdomen.

On July 4, a shooting in Centreville killed 19-year-old Dekevion Andrews and 22-year-old Donovan Jackson. Seven others were injured, including 20-year-old Jerryon Roger, 19-year-old Latelvin Henyard and 18-year-old Cameron Robinson as well as four teenagers falling between the ages of 14 and 17.

Also on July 4, in Baton Rouge, a shooting along Sherwood hit a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. In Denham Springs, Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old for for firing a projectile into a person's home on the Fourth of July.

On July 6, Ascension deputies arrested a 19-year-old for an alleged targeted shooting in Gonzales.

LSU social work researcher and assistant professor Dr. Shawndaya Thrasher studies youth violence and its sources. She says many of the factors, such as mental, emotional and physical development, impacting teen shootings extend into people's early twenties.

"Just because someone is 25, 24, 23, we kind of think, 'They should have known better, this shouldn't have happened, they're an adult.' There's still this piece that's in development," Dr. Thrasher said. "Different resources are needed, different interventions are needed for these youth."

While Dr. Thrasher said more funding for anti-violence programs is always needed, she said parents can have just as great of an impact as outside programs.

"When we think of youth violence, it's something that's preventable," Thrasher said. "We always hear about parental monitoring; I really think that's key, and giving children something to do."