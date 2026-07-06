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1 person arrested, another injured in seemingly targeted shooting at Gonzales gas station

2 hours 8 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 9:17 AM July 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A 19-year-old was arrested on attempted murder charges after a seemingly targeted shooting at a Gonzales gas station. 

Ascension Parish deputies responded to the shooting at Double A Discount along Airline Highway around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence," Sheriff Bobby Webre noted. 

Deputies added that the shooting victim walked up to a car in the parking lot of the business before multiple shots were fired and struck him, resulting in him being hospitalized. 

A suspect vehicle was later found at a South Richland Avenue home, deputies said.

Darrian Washington later turned himself in and was booked on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

The shooting is still under investigation.

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