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1 person arrested, another injured in seemingly targeted shooting at Gonzales gas station
GONZALES — A 19-year-old was arrested on attempted murder charges after a seemingly targeted shooting at a Gonzales gas station.
Ascension Parish deputies responded to the shooting at Double A Discount along Airline Highway around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
"This does not appear to be a random act of violence," Sheriff Bobby Webre noted.
Deputies added that the shooting victim walked up to a car in the parking lot of the business before multiple shots were fired and struck him, resulting in him being hospitalized.
A suspect vehicle was later found at a South Richland Avenue home, deputies said.
Darrian Washington later turned himself in and was booked on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
The shooting is still under investigation.
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